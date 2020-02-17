Active shooter training at Thomasville High School

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – There will be a lot of law enforcement officers in Clarke County this week at a local school, but don’t be alarmed. An active shooter training course will be held on Wednesday at Thomasville High School.

The training will take place at noon on the second floor of Building C. The school says no students will be involved in the training exercise.

Law enforcement officers will be using simulated firearms.

