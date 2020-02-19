Active shooter training at Thomasville High School Wednesday

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Active shooter training will be happening today in Clarke County at a local high school.
Starting at noon on Wednesday law enforcement officers will be training at Thomasville High School. The training will take place on the second floor of Building C.
The school says no students will be involved in the training.
