Three confirmed dead after active shooter situation on NAS Pensacola

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — Eight patients have been admitted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

UPDATE (9:03 a.m.) — Officials with Sacred Heart Hospital say they have admitted six patients.

UPDATE (8:28 a.m.) — The Associated Press confirms that 11 people have been hospitalized.

UPDATE (8:26 a.m.) — NAS Pensacola confirms that two people are dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.) — The U.S. Navy confirms one person is dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (7:50 a.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”

Statement released from Governor Ron Desantis: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.”

