Accused pastor serves just 8 days for violating sex offender law

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Eight Mile man accused of running an illegal cemetery, reusing caskets, and violating SORNA rules is now out of jail.

Jail records show Cederick McMillian was released on his own recognizance after being in jail for only eight days. Court documents said in part, “…the Court found that there was sufficient direct and circumstantial evidence to indicate the defendant committed a technical violation of the terms and conditions of probation failing to report an additional employment address.”

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says McMillian was running a funeral home within 2,000 feet of a daycare. Investigators raided New Ship Ministries in Prichard due to complaints of empty coffins and foul odors coming from inside.

McMillian turned himself in for violating SORNA rules. SORNA is the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. The United States Department of Justice web-page says, “The registration provides important information about convicted sex offenders to local and federal authorities and the public, such as offender’s name, current location and past offenses. “

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says it will begin excavating the cemetery on Wednesday, June 26, at 6:00AM.