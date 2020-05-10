Accident involving motorcycle I-10 westbound

Mobile, Ala, (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! This morning we woke up to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s! We have a light breeze around 5-10 mph from the NE.

We have a lovely Mother’s Day in store for you! There is no chance of rain in the forecast with partly cloudy skies turning to partly sunny. This is mainly for the communities down by the coast. This afternoon we will be sitting in the upper 70s which will feel comfortable and seasonable.