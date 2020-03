BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) -- This week is National Read Across America week, and at WS Neal Elementary School they are doing things a little different. They decided to turn this week into ‘Service For Seuss Week’ and help give back to the community.

This week they are doing a fundraiser for Paws Crossed. This is a non-profit organization whose goal is to rescue dogs. All week, students have been bringing in food, toys, and treats for dogs in need.