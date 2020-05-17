Accident at Baldwin Beach Express, multiple injuries

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 6:30 PM on Saturday May 16, 2020 there was a fatal accident that includes multiple injuries at Baldwin Beach Exp going northbound north of Highway 90.

There is no further information at this time.

