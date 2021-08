Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Foley until 7 PM on Wednesday. The store has run out of radios, but the weather team will be in Foley programming radios until 7 PM. Academy has ordered more and they should be in in a couple of days.

If you missed our previous weather radio programming events, the next one will be September 8th, 2021 in Mobile from 3-7 PM.