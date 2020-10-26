Absentee voting deadline in Alabama is 3 days away

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2020, to apply for absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

The Probate Court of Mobile County says applications for absentee voting are at the Absentee Election Manager’s office in the Government Center Annex and on the Probate Court’s website.

Any qualified voter may submit an absentee ballot application for the following reasons:

The voter is out of the county or state on election day.

The voter has any physical illness or infirmity which prevents the voter from attending the polls [ To Be Used If Concerned About Coming To Election Poll Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic].

The voter works a shift that has at least 1 0 hours, which coincide with the hours the polls are open at the voter’s regular polling place.

The voter is a student enrolled in school outside the county of personal residence.

The voter is a member, a spouse or a dependent of a member of the United States Armed Forces, or is similarly qualified to vote absentee according to the Federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

The voter has been appointed an election officer or named a poll watcher at a polling place other than the voter’s regular polling district.

The voter will be out of the county on election day responding to a state of emergency as declared by this state or any other state, or by the federal government.

