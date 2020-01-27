AAA: New lows for Florida gas in 2020

Triple-A of Florida says prices at the pump have hit a new low in the past ten days, falling eleven cents.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is now at $2.45. That’s the lowest level so far this year. The average price dropped eight cents per gallon in just the past week.

Triple-A says prices could further decline in the coming days. The organization cites a lower demand since the holiday season and a swelling of inventory.

The average price per gallon in Florida is still 22 cents higher per gallon than this time last year.