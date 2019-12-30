AAA Alabama offers ‘Tow-For-Life’ service on New Year’s Eve

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) Triple-A of Alabama is once again offering it’s ‘Tow-For-Life’ service for drivers on New Year’s Eve. The service is being offered for AAA members and non-members alike.

The free towing service is being offered to keep impaired drivers off the road. In a press release, the company says a recent analysis conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that during the last decade, the years’ highest number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities occur on New Year’s Day. 

The program begins at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 31st and continues until 6:00 AM on New Year’s Day.

To receive free towing on New Year’s Eve:

  • Call AAA Alabama at 1-800-222-4357 (1-800-AAA-HELP) and ask for Tow-for-Life. The vehicle must be operable to qualify for a free tow.
  • The operator will ask for the driver’s name, home address, telephone number and exact location of the vehicle and driver.
  • A tow truck will be dispatched and upon arrival the wrecker driver will ask for identification and the keys to the vehicle.
  • The vehicle will be towed to the home of the driver or owner if the owner is present.
  • Towing is provided at NO CHARGE up to 10 miles.

