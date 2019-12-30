AAA Alabama offers ‘Tow-For-Life’ service on New Year’s Eve

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) Triple-A of Alabama is once again offering it’s ‘Tow-For-Life’ service for drivers on New Year’s Eve. The service is being offered for AAA members and non-members alike.

The free towing service is being offered to keep impaired drivers off the road. In a press release, the company says a recent analysis conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that during the last decade, the years’ highest number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities occur on New Year’s Day.

The program begins at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 31st and continues until 6:00 AM on New Year’s Day.

To receive free towing on New Year’s Eve: