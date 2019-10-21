‘A special place’: Hundreds of people crowd local hospital for NICU Reunion

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A reunion worth returning for! On Sunday, USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital celebrated it’s 30th Annual NICU Reunion for its tiniest patients. Hundreds of babies, toddlers, teens, and their parents gathered at the hospital for the fall festival themed event to reunite with those who helped them through a great fight.

Bright smiles beaming all around the courtyard for a reunion like no other.

“Boan spent a little over 4 months in the NICU, she weighed 1 pound when she was born. And Taylor was here for seven months. She weighed 15.3 Ounces when she was born,” Hannah Mayfield said.

Mayfield went into premature labor at 22 weeks while carrying her twin girls.

“USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital held me for two days trying to stop the labor and it just didn’t work out. So they were born at 22 weeks and 5 days,” Mayfield said.

The NICU at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital handles extreme cases some hospitals can’t. At least 1,000 babies are admitted annually to the hospital’s NICU in Mobile.

“Our average census is in the 70s-80s. So we have a lot of babies at one time. We have a lot of good stories and a lot of good outcomes to come out of our NICU,” said Kathryn Cartee, Staff Nurse & Transport Coordinator for the NICU at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

For many families like the Mayfield’s, their outcome was a great success. Now seeing their bubbly girls thriving eight years after they were born too soon.

“As we were driving over here today, I was telling the girls, what a special place this is. The doctors and nurses are our heroes and they are they’re the reasons that we are here today,” Mayfield said.

A reunion well deserved for families and the many men and women who helped.

“What we do every day isn’t just a job for us. So it’s very endearing for us to be able to see our patients and get to hug them. They tell us thank-you but we get to tell them thank-you as well because they touched our lives as well as us touching theirs,” Cartee said.