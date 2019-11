BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) -- It's a small school with big ideas; launching its Kindergarten through 6th-grade students toward becoming productive citizens. Part of that job at Swift School in Bon Secour falls on the shoulders of teacher Anna Corliss. That's why she is this week's Golden Apple Award winner.

Swift is the oldest school in Baldwin County, dating back to its official start in 1920.