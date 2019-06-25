A new Fat Albert is in the works

The U.S. Navy has made a deal to buy a C-130J Super Hercules from a company in the United Kingdom and turn it into a new Fat Albert for the Blue Angels

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has agreed to sell the aircraft for $29.7 million dollars.

According to the Navy, the deal will save U.S. taxpayers $50 million over the cost of a new plane.

Fat Albert is the Navy’s Blues Angels support plane and usually kicks off a Blue Angels air show.

The last Fat Albert, a C-130T Hercules, was retired in 2019 and is now a ground-based training platform in Texas.