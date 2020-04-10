A Mobile high school senior urging other seniors to stay positive during this crisis

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 has been really touching on high school seniors. Proms and other senior rights of passage have been canceled. And it’s uncertain whether graduation ceremonies will take place. But one Mobile senior is channeling this disappointment into positivity and urging his peers to do the same.

“Cameron was accepted into 25+ colleges and universities and he has over $465,000 in scholarships,” said Tiffany Harris, Cameron Harris’ mother.

Years of hard work and dedication. Waiting for this special moment.

“It started out pretty good. I won Mr. Rain, and everything was going well. Track and Field started coming around the corner and umh, Covid-19 happened,” said Harris.

Before Harris and other seniors knew it the year they were looking forward to came crashing down.

“We can’t have senior prom, senior activities due to the virus. It was very saddening to me,” said Harris.

Harris attends B.C. Rain High School, he runs track, an honor student with a 3.25 GPA and holds many leadership roles in school and his community.

In fact, he was appointed by Mayor Sandy Stimpson for the drug and education council.

Harris got accepted into his dream schools, LSU and the University of Oregon, but made the decision to stay home and attend the university of mobile in the fall on a full academic and pathetic scholarship majoring in electrical engineer.

Harris says seniors should look at COVID-19 as a blessing instead of a disappointment and use this downtime to “level up.”

“Keep applying for colleges. Most colleges are waving the ACT so you can get in with just your GPA. Go online and apply for scholarships. This is not the end, it’s the beginning of your new future.”

And to Cameron and all the seniors across Mobile County, here’s a message for you.



“Congratulations Cam, mighty proud of you. Well done! To all the seniors I just want to say this is a short moment of time in the history of your life. This will pass, you’ll have great opportunities and do great things. I wish you the very best in the coming year,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

