A Mobile family sends a message loud and clear after a drunk driver crashes into their fence; barely missing their home

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An eye-catching display in one Mobile County neighborhood. The homeowners did not want to go on camera, but they tell News 5’s Amber Grigley, they hope their message is now loud and clear.

A Facebook post that caught News 5’s attention from a concerned neighbor about a crash on Murray Heights Drive in Irvington.

In the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, Eugene Vivelo hit this curve driving almost double the allotted speed for a residential area, according to the Mobile Police Department.

On top of speeding, police say he was also under the influence and quickly lost control of his car. Steering off of the road hitting another neighbors water meter, knocking over a tree, and rammed right through this fence, damaging the owner’s boat and basketball goal before coming to a complete stop on the other end of the fence. To the owner’s surprise, Vivelo was their neighbor who lives just a few houses down.

The owner says this is the second time her home has been damaged by a drunk driver and now she’s hoping this message will urge county commissioners to make some serious changes.

This very yard, neighboring children like to meet to play and get on and off the school bus. This time it happened at night and no one was injured, the owner fears next time, it may be a different story.

Vivelo was arrested for a DUI at the scene. He will be in court on September 3rd.