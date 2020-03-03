A lot at stake this Super Tuesday

(CBS Newspath)–It’s Super Tuesday – people in 14 states and one territory are voting for who they want to be the Democratic presidential nominee. More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs, that’s about 34% of all pledged delegates.

