A humid Sunday with a low chance of showers

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We will see the sun more today than yesterday which will allow our temperatures to be in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow we will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies and a low chance of rain in the afternoon. There is a low pressure spinning off the Gulf Coast that will keep the cloudy skies and low chance of rain for the next few days.

On Monday, the sun will peak through the clouds more and we will be in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. The rain chance remains low at 20%. On Tuesday, our next cold front passes through and will bring thunderstorms into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Another cool down is on the way! After that front passes, we will be back in the mid to upper 50s for a high from Wednesday to the end of the work week. On Friday, another wave of moisture will move from the Gulf and will increase our rain chances (40%). By next Saturday we should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s!