A Florida dad dives over a fence to save his baby boy who fell into a pool

A terrifying moment caught on camera. A father in Palm Beach County, Florida, leaping headfirst over a fence to save his baby boy. The one-year-old chased a ball, then fell into a pool.

This Florida man says his fatherly instincts just kicked in when he saw his baby fall into the pool.



watching this all unfold may have scared him to death, but it was his fast response that saved his son’s life.



At one, it can become quite the task to keep up with a growing baby boy. Rocco is curious, fast and has an eye for this ball.

“The reason I had to act quickly was because he just quickly just walked around and got to the other side of the pool,” said father, Albert Passavanti.

It was a normal Sunday afternoon, mom and daughter lounging in the water. Dad and uncle in the shade, all of them good swimmers and paying attention.

And here comes the one-and-a-half-year-old, “the second you see it, I mean, you get Superman strength and just have to go for it. Whatever you got to do,” said Passavanti.

Through the open pool gate, headed for that same ball. Rocco falls in and his dad, Albert, takes flight.

“It didn’t even cross my mind to go around, it was to point A to point B,” said Passavanti.

Albert would never let a 4-foot fence get in the way from saving his son, but he will make sure in the future the fence is locked.

“You’ve got these preventative measures, make sure you use them properly,” said Passavanti.

He hopes his head first save can help promote pool safety and awareness for fellow parents.

“Heads up parenting, heads up – watch what’s going on. Keep your eyes on your kids,” said Passavanti.



The Drowning Prevention Alliance reports an average of 10 fatal drownings per day. Drowning is the leading cause of accidental injury-related death for children ages one to four.