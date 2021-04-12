A demonic dog and a ban on grass make the top stories for April 12

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — What would you do if all of a sudden $1.2 Million just showed up in your account?
A former sheriff’s dispatcher in a suburb of New Orleans is refusing to return it. It’s one of the top stories on WKRG.com.
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- Woman arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million mistakenly put into her account
- 16-year-old reels in 450 pound Mako shark in NW Florida
- Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass
- ‘Chucky doll in a dog’s body’: Woman’s post about ‘demonic’ foster dog goes viral
- Kites over Mobile festival provides some high-flying fun