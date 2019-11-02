A chilly, sunny Saturday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- There is a Frost warning in effect for Clarke, Monroe and Washington County until 7:00 AM this morning. The winds will be calm throughout the majority of the day inland but if you are heading out on the water you can see gusts up to 25 mph. There is a small craft advisory until noon on Saturday with the waves rocking at 1-3 feet at 4 seconds.

You can expect to cool down to the low to mid 40s tonight and Sunday night. The high temperatures for the weekend will stay in the low 60s. The sun will be shining! A perfect day to check out the Greater Gulf State Fair!

We are going to have foggy mornings at the beginning of the work week. We will have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain Tuesday-Wednesday. The next front will be moving into our area on Thursday and will bring rain for the latter part of the week.