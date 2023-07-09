MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends gathered at Mobile Regional Airport Sunday afternoon to cheer on five martial arts competitors who are heading to London for the Taekwondo Association of Great Britain International Tournament.

The five black-belt students come from the Inner Strength Taekwondo martial arts school that sits on Airport Boulevard, and the owner and fellow competitor, Cassie Baker, said their group has trained for this opportunity for eight months.

“I’m so excited and proud of these guys,” Baker said. They’ve been working hard. They’ve been put in the hard work. We’ve been training sometimes six days a week for an hour, hour and a half a day, just trying to get in there and get things done. And it’s going to be a good time. They I’m super proud of them.”

For the first time, the group is leaving the country to compete.

“I’m also really looking forward to this,” said Jillian Lane, an instructor of the school and competitor. “I think it’s going to be super fun.”

“I’m really excited to compete and I’m really excited to look around London,” said Evan Ladner. “I always wanted to go to London.”

Aside from seeing the sights like Big Ben and trying English cuisine, Ladner is most proud to show her talents and hard work in front of a larger audience.

She explained her passion for martial arts started when she was a little girl.

“Even from a young kid, I was like, I was always obsessed with like the Kung-Fu Pandas and Mulan,” reminisced Ladner. “And then our friends actually told us about it and we were like, We should try it. So we tried. And then I was like, hooked. From the first day I was like, this is what I want to do.”

Excited to travel overseas for their competition for the first time, Baker hopes their team will walk away with a prize.

“They get belts like the WWE belts!” explained Baker. “Hopefully we’ll be bringing something home.”

Baker explained the first competition for her is this upcoming Friday, and her fellow students and competitors will compete on Saturday and Sunday.

The group plans to return to Mobile on July 20th.