97-year-old man attacked, beaten with own cane in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police say a 97-year-old man was severely beaten with his own cane overnight in Pensacola.
The attack happened in the 3000 block of Marcus Drive, according to the Pensacola Police Department.
No suspect information is available at this time.
