93-year-old Birmingham woman working last election as poll worker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1963, Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker has worked every election in Birmingham as a poll worker.

However, the 93-year-old says Tuesday will be her last election.

To celebrate her contributions to the city and the democratic process, the Birmingham City Council, along with Mayor Randall Woodfin, has proclaimed Tuesday to be Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker day in the city of Birmingham.

“I didn’t work for this; I worked because it was right,” Tucker said during a council meeting last week. “I want to thank all of those who has worked with me and for me and this let me know that my work has already spoke for me.”

Currently, Tucker serves as a chief inspector at her precinct.

