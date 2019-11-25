895 Kratom capsules found during Orange Beach traffic stop

by: Blake Brown

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A Florida man has been arrested in Orange Beach after police found 895 Kratom capsules during a traffic stop.

Police tell News 5 Jackie Ray Hagood, Jr. was stopped for a traffic violation when officers discovered 890 Kratom pills in a backpack and 5 pills in his pocket. The 895 capsules in total weighed 675 grams.

According to Orange Beach Police, a person can be charged with drug trafficking if they have 4 ounces or more of Kratom.

Kratom is an opioid-like drug which is illegal in Alabama. It is usually marketed in the form of a pill or capsule.

Hagood is charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

