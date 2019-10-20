84-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man who has a history of dementia.

Roy Lee Smith dropped his wife off at 4700 Bayou Blvd. for a doctor’s appointment on Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. and never returned to pick her up. Family says he never made it home.

Smith has a history of dementia and has gone missing before. According to family, Smith has been located before in the area of Mary Esther.

Smith was last seen driving a red 1990 two-door Cadillac Eldorado with a white top bearing the Florida tag 5840JP.

If you see him, please contact Pensacola Police.

LATEST STORIES