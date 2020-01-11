Alabama Power reports about 10,000 without power in Baldwin, Mobile, Escambia counties

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) – Alabama Power Mobile reports about 10,000 customers are without power in the Mobile Area.
UPDATE (12:20 p.m.) — According to the map below, it looks as though only about 400 Baldwin EMC customers, all north of I-10, are without power so far in Baldwin.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power reports that 8,000 people are without power in Baldwin and Escambia counties.
5,800 are without power in Baldwin County, and 2,200 are without power in Escambia County.
