Alabama Power reports about 10,000 without power in Baldwin, Mobile, Escambia counties

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) – Alabama Power Mobile reports about 10,000 customers are without power in the Mobile Area.

UPDATE (12:20 p.m.) — According to the map below, it looks as though only about 400 Baldwin EMC customers, all north of I-10, are without power so far in Baldwin.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power reports that 8,000 people are without power in Baldwin and Escambia counties.

5,800 are without power in Baldwin County, and 2,200 are without power in Escambia County.

