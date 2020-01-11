Alabama Power reports about 10,000 without power in Baldwin, Mobile, Escambia counties

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) – Alabama Power Mobile reports about 10,000 customers are without power in the Mobile Area.

UPDATE (12:20 p.m.) — According to the map below, it looks as though only about 400 Baldwin EMC customers, all north of I-10, are without power so far in Baldwin.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power reports that 8,000 people are without power in Baldwin and Escambia counties.

5,800 are without power in Baldwin County, and 2,200 are without power in Escambia County.

Listed below are the counties with the greatest customer impacts at this time:



5,800 – Baldwin

2,200 – Escambia

2,000 – Tuscaloosa

1,600 – Pickens

1,400 – Sumter

1,000 – Jefferson — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) January 11, 2020

