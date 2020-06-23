8-year-old injured during a shootout in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama said a child was shot and wounded during a shootout in Alabama. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Capt. Jack Kennedy said the 8-year-old was hospitalized and was last reported to be in stable condition. Tuscaloosa police were called to Crescent East Apartments around 9:20 p.m. Monday night. Witnesses told police multiple people were shooting across a span of several blocks. The investigation is ongoing.
