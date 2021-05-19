8-year-old girl shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) An 8-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was shot in her family’s car in west Birmingham.

The young girl’s parents had stopped on Warrior Road in Ensley to help the passengers of another car that broke down on the side of the road. Birmingham police believe the broken down car had been involved in a shootout moments earlier. The gunmen returned to the scene and began shooting again. At least one of the bullets hit the child.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m on Tuesday. The child was rushed to the Children’s Hospital. Police have not made any arrests.