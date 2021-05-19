8-year-old girl shot in Birmingham

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
blue-lights_275575

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) An 8-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was shot in her family’s car in west Birmingham.

The young girl’s parents had stopped on Warrior Road in Ensley to help the passengers of another car that broke down on the side of the road. Birmingham police believe the broken down car had been involved in a shootout moments earlier. The gunmen returned to the scene and began shooting again. At least one of the bullets hit the child.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m on Tuesday. The child was rushed to the Children’s Hospital. Police have not made any arrests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories