BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowds filling the docks in Bayou La Batre for the 74th Annual Blessing of the Fleet. One fisherman today is hoping the blessing this year will turn things around for his oyster business.

Parades led by the Alma Bryant High School Marching Band and diving into the now blessed waters in Bayou La Batre are all part of the tradition. The tradition is tracked to European fishing communities where fishermen asked for blessings to ensure a good catch.

Fishermen such as Alden Bosarge who owns Gunstock Bay Oyster in Coden says the tradition is meaningful to him as an oyster harvester since it’s how he supports himself.

“You just want to have everything blessed,” explained Bosarge. “You just want all your stuff to work good. No problems. No mechanical problems. Just a good blessing.”

In the last harvesting season, Bosarge says he was one of many impacted when the Alabama Marine Resources Division closed the reefs last year.

“We dealt with the reef being closed for a long time just now,” said Bosarge. “Within the past four years, the reefs open and we’re finally allowed to go out all the oysters, but they keep us on a tight leash. They closed season early on us and just ain’t quite being that good of a year yet for us.”

Archbishop Thomas Rodi led the prayer and blessed the waters Saturday afternoon–explaining how the waters can be dangerous for the fishermen.

‘These people bring us our wonderful seafood,” said Archbishop Rodi. “But being out in the ocean on the Gulf waters, that could be dangerous. So we pray for their protection. Not only is it a livelihood for people, but it’s a blessing to all of us.”

Bosarge hopes he’ll catch more oysters this harvesting season.

“I hope this year we get a longer season,” said Bosarge. “There’s more oysters out there than anybody can catch.”