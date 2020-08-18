72-year-old dies following crash in Okaloosa County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue is asking the public to avoid the area of N. Water Street and the I-165 ramp as hazmat crews clean up a fuel spill at the gas station located on the corner there Tuesday morning.

MFRD says a diesel truck tank was leaking fuel, which was spilling towards the drains. Hazmat is working to contain to fuel to avoid it going into the waterways.