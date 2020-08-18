72-year-old dies following crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 72-year-old man from Navarre has died following a crash in Okaloosa County. It happened Saturday night around 9 pm near the intersection of Beal Highway and Carmel Drive. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the 72-year-old was crossing the highway when he was struck by a car. The driver, a 21-year-old from Valparaiso, did not see the pedestrian.
