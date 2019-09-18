71-year-old killed in hit and run, FHP compiling evidence

Crestview, Fla (WKRG)- The Florida Highway Patrol is compiling evidence in a deadly hit and run that took the life of a 71-year-old Crestview man.

It happened Tuesday night at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Hare Street. FHP says Wilbur Heath was walking along the highway when driver William Boyles was going eastbound and hit him.

Patricia Richards lives right down the road and says she’s not surprised this happened. “It’s very dangerous even for children to catch the school buses out here,” Richards said. “It’s very scary.”

FHP says they have not made an arrest yet because they are gathering evidence. Witnesses called authorities after the accident and reported the driver. Richards says she can’t believe anyone would drive off.

“It’s wrong.” Richards said. “If you hit something, even a deer or a dog, stop. You can save that person’s life. Then you go to jail for not stopping which is worse.”