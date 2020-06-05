7 killed overnight in Morgan County

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WHNT) – A homicide investigation is underway after seven people were found dead in a Morgan County home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies responded to a gunshot call at a scene where multiple fatalities were reported early Friday morning. All the victims were adults, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the call on Talucah Road around midnight.

Deputies have responded to a gunshot call in the 500 block of Talacuh Rd in Valhermoso Springs. Multiple fatalities. Scene secure. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/qvM384AKhc — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) June 5, 2020

Deputies arrived to also find the home on fire but were able to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

No suspects are in custody but deputies don’t believe there is a further threat in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are assisting in the investigation.

[UPDATE 4:15am] Morgan County Sheriff & Madison County Sheriff Crime Scene Units are processing the scene. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is part of the FBI Violent Crimes Taskforce which is assisting. Sheriff Puckett, Coroner Chunn & District Attorney Anderson are on scene pic.twitter.com/v7aRHn1K0H — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) June 5, 2020

