7 killed overnight in Morgan County

by: WHNT Staff

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WHNT) – A homicide investigation is underway after seven people were found dead in a Morgan County home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies responded to a gunshot call at a scene where multiple fatalities were reported early Friday morning. All the victims were adults, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the call on Talucah Road around midnight.

Deputies arrived to also find the home on fire but were able to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

No suspects are in custody but deputies don’t believe there is a further threat in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are assisting in the investigation.

