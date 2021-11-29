7 arrested, 4 wanted after Brewton police narcotics investigation

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department Narcotics Division recently concluded a months-long investigation focusing on the distribution of crack/cocaine within the city limits. Undercover purchases of crack/cocaine were made from several suspects, which resulted in warrants for the distribution of controlled substances being issued for those people.

Those arrested and individuals who are currently wanted are listed below.

Wanted:

– Edmund Jamarquis Davis: 2 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), 2 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

– Cameron Corde Hardy: 3 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), 3 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

– Ramsey Duane Robinson: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

– Kurtis Levar Hall Cottman: 2 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), 2 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance(crack/cocaine)

Kurtis Cottman

Ramsey Robinson

Cameron Hardy

Edmund Davis

Arrested:

– Tobias Rhydell Hall: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

– Tamar St. Clair Spears: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

– Lorico Setuane Stevens: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

– Marcus Juan Reid: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

– Anterio Marqueis Drakeford: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

– Da’Quain Markail Kiser: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

– William Jones: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack/cocaine)

Da’Quain Kiser

Anterio Drakeford

Tamar Spears

Marcus Reid

Lorico Stevens

William Jones

Tobias Hall

All individuals who have been charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.