69 positive COVID-19 cases at Ashland Place in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ashland Place Health and Rehabilitation released new numbers updated as of the morning of April 28.

The facility reports 49 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, making a total of 69 people infected with the virus.

A spokesperson for Ashland Place, Joe Perkins, told News 5, of the 49 residents, 10 are in the hospital. He said there are no staff members in the hospital. They are all self isolating at home.

The facility reports five residents have reportedly died from the virus, but those deaths have not yet been confirmed by the state. Perkins said four of those residents passed away at the hospital, and one who was in hospice care died at the facility.

Perkins said Ashland Place has contracted with Serve-Pro to create a special COVID-19 unit. He told News 5 there are currently 32 residents inside the special unit. Of those 32, News 5 is told 17 are asymptomatic. Perkins said Serve-pro commercially sanitized the building. He said the company has walls it uses when dealing with bio-hazard situations. These walls were erected to wall off the COVID-19 unit within Ashland Place.

Perkins said everyone who goes past the walls wears all necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), and when they come back, they use extreme caution.

Ashland Place is now going through a second round of testing all of its residents. Perkins told News 5 many other nursing homes are not doing this much testing, and they are not required to do so, but they think early detection of the virus is important. The facility reports 17 residents of the 32 in the special unit are asymptomatic, and half of employees who’ve tested positive have been symptomatic. Had the facility not been doing such thorough testing, Perkins said these cases could have easily been missed.

