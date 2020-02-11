BEIJING (AP) – China remains mostly closed for business as the daily death toll from a new virus has topped 100 for the first time, pushing the total above 1,000. Despite the official end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, many people remain at home, with around 60 million people under virtual quarantine. President Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the outbreak is abating. Authorities in Hong Kong evacuated people from an apartment block where four were found to be infected, raising fears the virus may be spreading through plumbing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter files for divorce
- The Rock’s daughter training to become pro wrestler, according to WWE
- 60 million people remain under quarantine in China
- New Hampshire hopes to clarify unsettled Democratic contest
- WEATHER AWARE Tomorrow; Downright Muggy Today