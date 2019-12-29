6 new cruise ships will begin sailing from Florida in 2020

In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015 photo, a new multi-level garage for Cruise Terminal 1 will soon open at Port Canaveral in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Port Canaveral in Floridas Space Coast just opened the new $110 million terminal late last year, has plans to renovate two additional terminals and is in the middle of building a shopping and restaurant plaza with a luxury hotel.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Six new cruise ships will be calling Florida home in 2020.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the largest ship ever built for Carnival Cruise Line will have its debut at Port Canaveral. The Mardi Gras will have the first-ever roller coaster at sea, and it will be the first cruise ship in North America to run on liquefied natural gas, a cleaner-burning fuel.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages line will begin sailing ships from Miami in March with the debut of the adults-only Scarlet Lady.

Port Everglades will become home to Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas.

Florida also will see the debut of the new Regent Seven Seas Splendor, Celebrity Apex and Enchanted Princess ships.

