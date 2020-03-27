6 Clarke County churches burglarized Thursday

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is working 6 church burglaries across the county. All burglaries occurred on Thursday.
According to investigators, Washington County has also reported several burglaries.
No details have been released as to which churches were burglarized.
If you see any suspicious activity you’re asked to call 911 immediately.
LATEST STORIES:
- WV DHHR announces 27 new cases; total positive count rises to 76
- Salon owner gives tips on how to maintain beauty routine while stuck at home
- Gary Finch Outdoors: Having fun in your own backyard
- El Paso feels aftershocks of 5.0-magnitude quake in West Texas
- Pensacola woman describes COVID-19 testing and isolation as she awaited results