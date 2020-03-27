6 Clarke County churches burglarized Thursday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is working 6 church burglaries across the county. All burglaries occurred on Thursday.

According to investigators, Washington County has also reported several burglaries.

No details have been released as to which churches were burglarized.

If you see any suspicious activity you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories