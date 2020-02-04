518 Christmas trees helping restore dunes at Gulf State Park

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Seventy volunteers and students joined forces on Monday with a big project at Gulf State Park. Back in December, we reported that Gulf State Park was looking for Christmas trees to be recycled for an upcoming beach restoration project.

This week, 518 trees were placed along the base of the dunes to help promote new dune growth.

“As the wind deposits sand on the trees, they will become buried and will decompose, providing nutrients for the sea oats. Eventually, these new dunes will become an important habitat for the Alabama Beach mouse,” a post on the group’s Facebook page read.

