5 Things To Do This Weekend September 27-29

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been hot. It has been very dry. It looks like this weather pattern will stick around through the upcoming weekend.

Mostly dry weather will persist through the evening and overnight period under light breezes. Temperatures will steadily cool off through the night. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s. Some upper 70s are expected near the coast.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm this weekend as high pressure dominates. Morning lows will hold in the lower 70s with highs ranging from around 90 near the coast to the middle 90s inland. Rain chances will remain at less than 10%. This means our drought situation is likely to worsen.