5 Things To Do This Weekend October 11-13.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 5 Things to do this weekend on the Gulf Coast.

1. 60th Pensacola Greek Festival

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11:00AM – 5:00PM

Downtown Pensacola

More Information Here.

2. Cemetery Tales

Saturday 6:00 PM Biloxi

More information here.

3. 48th Annual National Shrimp Festival

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 10:00AM

Gulf Shores

Tickets And More Information Here.

4. Bras Across The Causeway

Saturday 8:00AM-11:00AM

Meaher State Park

Spanish Fort

More Information Here.

5. 9th Annual Dauphin Island Art Trail

Saturday 9:00AM-4:00PM

Dauphin Island

More Information Here.

