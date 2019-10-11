5 Things To Do This Weekend October 11-13.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 5 Things to do this weekend on the Gulf Coast.
1. 60th Pensacola Greek Festival
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11:00AM – 5:00PM
Downtown Pensacola
2. Cemetery Tales
Saturday 6:00 PM Biloxi
More information here.
3. 48th Annual National Shrimp Festival
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 10:00AM
Gulf Shores
Tickets And More Information Here.
4. Bras Across The Causeway
Saturday 8:00AM-11:00AM
Meaher State Park
Spanish Fort
5. 9th Annual Dauphin Island Art Trail
Saturday 9:00AM-4:00PM
Dauphin Island
More Information Here.