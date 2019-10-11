5 Things To Do This Weekend October 11-13.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA (WKRG) -- Several Northwest Florida county agencies dismantled a large drug ring supplying meth and heroin to the area. The Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested several people along with seizing firearms, heroin, methamphetamine and cash.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on Wednesday, October 9th when narcotics officers and task force members served arrest warrants at the Pelican Beach Resort in Destin and the Sea Cabins in Miramar Beach. Two drug dealers were arrested involved in the massive drug trafficking ring.