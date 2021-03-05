5 Things To Do This Weekend! March 5-7

Mac & Cheese Festival

Sunday 12:30PM

Destin Commons Destin, FL

More information here.

Children’s of Alabama Tee Off For A Cure

Saturday and Sunday

Lakewood Golf Club – Fairhope

More information here.

Swampfest

Saturday 9AM – 2PM

Satsuma High School Campus – Satsuma, Al

More information here.

Boat Show On The Bay

Saturday and Sunday 9AM

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park – Mobile

More information and diretions here.

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Spectacular.

Saturday 1:30PM and 3:00PM

Saenger Theatre – Pensacola

More information and tickets here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

