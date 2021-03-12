5 Things To Do This Weekend – March 12-14

Festival Of Flowers – Loda Style
Friday and Saturday 9AM-5PM
Cathedral Square Downtown Mobile
Schedule of events and more information here
Pensacola Habitat Food Truck Festival
Saturday 11AM – 8PM
Downtown Pensacola
Information here.
BBQ & Blues Cookoff
Saturday 11AM
Heritage Park Downtown Foley
More information here
Orange Beach Festival of Art
Saturday 10AM – 5PM Sunday 10AM – 4PM
26389 Canal Road Orange Beach
Parking information, maps, and more here.
Buggin’ Out: A Vintage VW Festival and Car Show
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
The Island Ft. Walton Destin by Hotel RL
Tickets, Maps, and more information here.