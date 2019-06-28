5 Things to do this Weekend: June 29 & 30

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Here are five things to do on the Gulf Coast this weekend.
1. Walk/Bike in the Bankhead Tunnel
Walkers and Cyclists can roam free in the Bankhead tunnel Saturday, June 29. It will be open from 6:00 am to 8:00 am.
2. Biker Dad Blog Events
Heading into the 4th of July holiday there are tons going on, on two wheels and four.
3. DYW Finals
The 62nd Annual National Finals for The Distinguished Woman event is Saturday, June 29.
It will be held at the Mobile Civic Center at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $44.
4. International Mud Day
Saturday June 29 is International Mud Day. Yes, it sounds gross.
Graham Creek National Preserving Foley is hosting a Mud Day event.
From 10:00 am to noon, you can play in big piles of mud. It is not very clean but it makes for great photos.
5. Soul Beach Sunday
Free event Sunday, June 30 at Casino Beach.
Join DJ Cory T and Real Women Radio for the first Soul Beach Sunday of the Summer at our new location Nola Cafe on Pensacola Beach. Come out to a family friendly environment with delicious food and drink specials and of course one of the most beautiful beaches in the world!Soul Beach Sunday Facebook Event- Hosted by Real Women Radio