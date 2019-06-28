5 Things to do this Weekend: June 29 & 30

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Here are five things to do on the Gulf Coast this weekend.

1. Walk/Bike in the Bankhead Tunnel

Walkers and Cyclists can roam free in the Bankhead tunnel Saturday, June 29. It will be open from 6:00 am to 8:00 am.

2. Biker Dad Blog Events

Heading into the 4th of July holiday there are tons going on, on two wheels and four.

Click here for more information.

3. DYW Finals

The 62nd Annual National Finals for The Distinguished Woman event is Saturday, June 29.

It will be held at the Mobile Civic Center at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $44.

4. International Mud Day

Saturday June 29 is International Mud Day. Yes, it sounds gross.

Graham Creek National Preserving Foley is hosting a Mud Day event.

From 10:00 am to noon, you can play in big piles of mud. It is not very clean but it makes for great photos.

For more information click here.

5. Soul Beach Sunday

Free event Sunday, June 30 at Casino Beach.