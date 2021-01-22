5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 22nd, 23rd, 24th

The Marvelous Wonderettes
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
The PACT Theater Company – Mobile
Dauphin Island Sea Lab Reopens
Saturday from 11AM – 4PM
Dauphin Island
Benefit Dice Run & Shrimp Boil
Benefit for Mobile mom battling stage 4 cancer
Sunday 9AM The Main Event Club
Theodore, AL
Dauphin Street Stompers
Bob’s Downtown Diner
Saturday 9AM – Noon
Downtown Mobile
Pensacola Opera Presents: Carmen
Tonight 7:30 and Sunday 2PM
Saenger Theater – Pensacola
