5 Things To Do This Weekend: January 22nd, 23rd, 24th

The Marvelous Wonderettes

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

The PACT Theater Company – Mobile

For more information and tickets click here.

Dauphin Island Sea Lab Reopens

Saturday from 11AM – 4PM

Dauphin Island

For more information and tickets click here.

Benefit Dice Run & Shrimp Boil

Benefit for Mobile mom battling stage 4 cancer

Sunday 9AM The Main Event Club

Theodore, AL

More information on the Biker Dad Blog at WKRG.com

Dauphin Street Stompers

Bob’s Downtown Diner

Saturday 9AM – Noon

Downtown Mobile

Click here for more information

Pensacola Opera Presents: Carmen

Tonight 7:30 and Sunday 2PM

Saenger Theater – Pensacola

For tickets and more information click here.

