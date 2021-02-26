5 Things To Do This Weekend February 26 – 28

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Look, Can You See Me Now Dice Run

Saturday 10AM

Spokes & Kickstands Milton, Fl

More information and directions here

Orange Beach Seafood Festival

Saturday 10A – 4P

The Wharf – Orange Beach, AL

For more information click here

Egyptian Mummies Opening Weekend

Saturday 9AM Sunday 1PM

History Museum of Mobile – Downtown

More information here.

Gator Chase 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Saturday 8AM

Five Rivers Delta Resource Center

Spanish Fort

More details here

Battle By The Beach

Soccer Tournament

Morgan Sports Center Saturday and Sunday

Destin, FL

More information here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories