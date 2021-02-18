5 Things To Do This Weekend February 19-21

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ace Of Hearts Poker Run

Saturday 9AM

Start In Mobile or Pensacola and Finish at the Flora-Bama

Pre-registration, Maps and more information here.

Dirty Dancing

Saturday 5PM

Exploreum Science Center – Downtown Mobile

Information on tickets, directions and more here.

Fairhope’s Arbor Day Celebration

Saturday 10AM

Civic Center in Fairhope

Get more information here.

7th Annual “Original” Houston Creole Heritage Festival

Saturday 11PM – Sunday 10AM

Midtown Park E, Mobile

Click here for more information.

Sylvia

All Weekend

South Baldwin Community Theatre – Gulf Shores

Ticket Information, Showtimes and more here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories