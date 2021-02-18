5 Things To Do This Weekend February 19-21

Ace Of Hearts Poker Run
Saturday 9AM
Start In Mobile or Pensacola and Finish at the Flora-Bama
Pre-registration, Maps and more information here.
Dirty Dancing
Saturday 5PM
Exploreum Science Center – Downtown Mobile
Information on tickets, directions and more here.
Fairhope’s Arbor Day Celebration
Saturday 10AM
Civic Center in Fairhope
Get more information here.
7th Annual “Original” Houston Creole Heritage Festival
Saturday 11PM – Sunday 10AM
Midtown Park E, Mobile
Click here for more information.
Sylvia
All Weekend
South Baldwin Community Theatre – Gulf Shores
Ticket Information, Showtimes and more here.