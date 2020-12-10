5 Things To Do This Weekend DEC 11-13

LoDa Art Walk

Friday 6PM-9PM Downtown Mobile

More Information Here

Christmas at the Exploreum

Saturday 10:30AM Exploreum Science Center Downtown Mobile

Information about this Holiday Wonderland is here.

Joe Jefferson Players presents Songs For A New World

Medal of Honor Park Pavilion Mobile

Friday and Saturday at 7PM Sunday at 5PM

Tickets and information

Holiday Pop Up Shop Event

Saturday Noon-4:30PM

Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagolula

More information is here

HO HO Hustle 5K

Saturday 8AM Downtown Pensacola

Registration and other information is here

