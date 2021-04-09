5 Things To Do This Weekend April 9-11

Kites Over Mobile

Saturday 10AM – 5PM Sunday Noon – 5PM

Battleship Memorial Park – Mobile

Get more information here.

2021 Spring Food Truck Fest

Sunday 11AM – 8PM

Community Maritime Park Downtown Pensacola

Ticket information, directions and more here.

Roll Mobile Skate Night

Friday 6PM – 9PM During LoDa ArtWalk

Bienville Square – Downtown Mobile

More information about Roll Mobile here.

More information about LoDa ArtWalk here

Malbis Spring Market

Saturday 11AM – 5PM

Historic Malbis Nursery 10145 US-90, Daphne

Directions and more information here.

Gulf Coast Half Marathon & 5K

Sunday 7AM – 11AM

Santa Rosa Island Authority, 1 Via De Luna Dr., Pensacola Beach

Register and get more information here.


