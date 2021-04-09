5 Things To Do This Weekend April 9-11

Kites Over Mobile
Saturday 10AM – 5PM Sunday Noon – 5PM
Battleship Memorial Park – Mobile
Get more information here.
2021 Spring Food Truck Fest
Sunday 11AM – 8PM
Community Maritime Park Downtown Pensacola
Ticket information, directions and more here.
Roll Mobile Skate Night
Friday 6PM – 9PM During LoDa ArtWalk
Bienville Square – Downtown Mobile
More information about Roll Mobile here.
More information about LoDa ArtWalk here
Malbis Spring Market
Saturday 11AM – 5PM
Historic Malbis Nursery 10145 US-90, Daphne
Directions and more information here.
Gulf Coast Half Marathon & 5K
Sunday 7AM – 11AM
Santa Rosa Island Authority, 1 Via De Luna Dr., Pensacola Beach
Register and get more information here.