5 Things to do This Weekend

Comedian Don “DC” Curry – Pensacola

Comedic heavyweight, Don “DC” Curry, most known for playing the hilarious Uncle Elroy in Next Friday and Friday After Next will hit the Saenger stage in Pensacola on Saturday! Tickets start at $43 and show kicks off at 8.

Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival – Gulfport

Over 20 of the Gulf Coast’s best food trucks will at the Inaugural Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest Saturday from 11a-7p at Jones Park in Gulfport! Eat delicious food while enjoying the gulf view and live local music.

3 Doors Down – The Wharf; Orange Beach

3 Doors Down is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach on Friday for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour! Show starts at 8 and tickets begin at $20

Juneteenth Reboot – Downtown Mobile

Juneteenth got rained out last month, however its back for a reboot this Saturday from 3pm-6pm at Robert Hope Park & Community Center and enjoy Art and Food Vendors, Interactive Classes, Music and Dance!

Monster Jam – Pensacola

Are you ready for larger-than-life Monster Trucks? Are you ready for heart stopping action? Well Monster Jam is coming to the Pensacola Bay Center this weekend and will feature iconic trucks such as The Kraken, The Megalodon and The Grave Digger! And don’t forget to get your tickets at the Pit Party too!